HARVEST HOUSE TAKE OVER : CHAMISA DRAGS ARMY TO COURT

“On June 4 at about 8:30pm, I was advised in my capacity as chief security officer, about the violent and unlawful takeover occupation of the MRT House. The report that I received, whose details I have confirmed to be true, was to the effect that those acting on behalf of Matanga and Sibanda, together with the other 18 working in cahoots in the acts of violence, forcefully and violently gained entry into the building and they have refused to vacate therefrom,” Gaga swore.