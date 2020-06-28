FOREIGN STUDENT TO PRODUCE COVID-19 FREE CERTIFICATES





FOREIGN students who are doing final year studies at country’s universities are expected to produce Covid-19 free certificates and subjected to the mandatory 21-day quarantine while undergoing testing before they can resume open lectures.





In an interview Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira said all returning foreign students will be treated as any other returning resident and would be tested and quarantined for Covid-19.





Prof Murwira said universities are also conducting testing for Covid-19 with the help of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.





“Foreign students are coming under a special arrangement. We had students from Lesotho, Namibia and other countries in the region who were in their final year as well as those that would gradually return. As for Lesotho, the students were chartered back to Zimbabwe. What we have done is that all these students will produce Covid-19 free certificates before they are quarantined for 21 days while also undergoing testing,” he said.

Prof Murwira said the students are, however, quarantined at their respective universities while learning through virtual classes.





“As universities we are doing our own testing. We have created quarantine facilities for students at universities. For instance, the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has quarantined the students at its hostels in town. Some foreign students at Midlands State University (MSU) have not returned to their countries so those ones are safe. National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is doing the same,” he said.



