COVID-19 CASES SPIKE IN BYO





THIRTY-TWO new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bulawayo, bringing to 58 the number of cases in the city.





The city which had 26 cases by Wednesday before the figure jumped to 58 on Thursday when 32 new cases were recorded, has 13 recoveries and one death. Countrywide, 463 cases had been recorded by Thursday.





According to the Bulawayo City Council, 26 cases that had been recorded in the city by Wednesday were from Hillcrest, Hillside, Kumalo, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Pumula South, Nkulumane, Barbourfields, Lobengula West and Magwegwe suburbs.





Council said it is still working on updating the list to incorporate the 32 new cases which were recorded on Thursday.





Speaking during a hand-over ceremony of Covid-19 donations for Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital on Thursday, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said people must continue adhering to lockdown regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.





“We have to appreciate the fact that the active cases we have are spread throughout the city and the first 26 cases are from 10 suburbs and we had 1 198 contacts as at last week. We re-emphasise preventive measures such as cough etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing to break the chain of transmission,” said Clr Mguni.





Close direct contacts are tested according to council and secondary contacts are observed for signs and symptoms before they are tested.





“We need to continue adhering to lockdown protocols and ensuring that we stay at home as much as possible,” said Clr Mguni.





The city assistant health services director, Mr Charles Malaba said council was doing everything in its power to avert the spread of the virus.





“We have 13 people who have recovered from Covid-19 and we are left with 12 people that are recovering. Some of the patients recovering are admitted at Elangeni Training Centre for isolation while others are recovering from their homes,” said Mr Malaba.





He said those at home are being monitored to ensure they do not spread the virus.





Mpilo Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said health workers were at high risk of contracting Covid-19 and already some nurses have been infected. He could not immediately give the total number of those infected.





“We are intensifying our surveillance system by testing contacts here at the hospital and we will ensure PPEs are available for use by health workers,” said Dr Ngwenya.

He said health workers do not just educate people about the dangers of contracting the pandemic but also have to attend to patients including some who are Covid-19 positive.



