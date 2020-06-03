COPS BAN ZANU PF DEMO





Police have stopped Zanu-PF from staging a demonstration at the American Embassy in Harare against the brutal murder of a black American George Floyd and the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.





The ruling party’s demonstration which was set for June 4, according to the police, was in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown laws.





“While the demonstration is for a noble cause, it contravenes Section 5(1) of SI 83 of 2020 of the Covid-19 lockdown offences.





“Take note that gatherings of whatever purpose, are prohibited during this period save for those exempted in the statutory instrument.





“May you please shelve the idea at the moment until we have passed this pandemic phase,” reads the letter by the police command for Harare Suburban District.





Zanu-PF Commissariat director Dr Davison Gomo said the party will abide by the laws of the country.





“We are subject to the laws of the country, just like any other political organs. We will comply with the decision of the police.





“This is perfectly in order.





“We have always notified the police when we have gatherings or events of this nature.“We only proceed when the police allow us,” Dr Gomo said.





“Despite the decision of the police, it is important to raise the point that Americans have no basis to declare us an enemy without any grounds at all.



