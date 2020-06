CHAMISA : WE CAN'T BREATHE

“Yes, I am G40, my age is 42, so what? It is a Zanu PF party culture of label and condemnation. I am not seeking to be the president of MDC. I am already the president of MDC Alliance and I am not going to be reduced into petty fights. I am seeking to establish national consensus for all people. I am not going to label people condemning them because of who they are. I know I am going to lead Zimbabwe including Mnangangwa and his Zanu PF, so I am going to lead the entire nation. Why should I say I don’t want to see Mnangagwa when you are a leader you must unify people.