CHAMISA GAGS BITI





Nelson Chamisa had barred his close associates including Tendai Biti, Lynette Karenyi Kore and Job Sikhala from speaking to the media.





This comes as more cracks are emerging within MDC Alliance following the surprise departure of Tapiwa Mashakada and Paurina Mpariwa from the pact.





According to Chalton Hwende, the gag order was consistent with the MDC Alliance's constitution where only the president, secretary-general, his deputy and the spokesperson speak on behalf of the party.



