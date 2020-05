BEITBRIDGE DOC BEGS FOR FOOD

“I am looking for any kind of donation. Nzara yavakundikunda. Vakuru vakati ukanyara haugwaze, ndabvisa nyadzi dzose ndikauya pano kuzokumbirawo rubatsiro. (I am starving. An old adage says who dares wins, I have swallowed all pride to come here and ask for help). I am a breadwinner and many people are looking up to me but hazvisi kubatana (I am failing to make ends meet). Your assistance will be greatly appreciated. My EcoEash number is *****. Thank you,” Wayerera posted on her Twitter handle.