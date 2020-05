ZIM GRADUATE MURDERED IN SA, BODY DUMPED IN A BIN

“We used to communicate with her but on May 4 she went silent. The following day she did not report at her work place. We waited for the required period so that we can file a missing person report which we later did. Investigations were done and finally police got information that there is a body at one of the mortuaries and on May 14 we positively identified the body. She was cut into pieces using a grinder and her attackers wrapped her body parts with a curtain and dumped it into a dustbin which they dumped in a pavement.