WE HAVE THE HERBS FOR CORONAVIRUS : ZINATHA





THE Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha) has sensationally claimed that it has herbs that can treat coronavirus (Covid-19) , calling on the government to include its members in rapid response teams.





This comes amid reports that a concoction known as Covid Organics (CVO), a form of herbal tea, is curing Covid-19 patients in Madagascar.





Zinatha secretary for education Prince Sibanda told the Daily News that Madagascar’s herbal tea is evidence that there is need to develop indigenous knowledge of medicine rather than rely on Western ideas all the time.





“In Zimbabwe we do have herbs such as Murumanyama or Muremberembe (Shona) and isihaqa (Ndebele) that can be effective in treating coronavirus.





“We are rich with over 5 000 herbs in Zimbabwe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proved that 80 percent of Africa relies on herbal medicine. Why not promote the 80 percent rather than wait for the West to have a say?” Sibanda asked.





He said traditional medicine needs support to develop as it is being sidelined in the country.





“Let’s integrate the two systems of health delivery so that we are safe rather than concentrate on one side. Zinatha should be incorporated into rapid response and research teams to have an impact in containing this coronavirus pandemic.





“We have to work together in a strong, effective, united and coordinated response. To this end, our efforts to accelerate the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent its re-emergence needs the use of indigenous medicines that have been in existence for a long time,” he added.





Meanwhile, WHO has dismissed Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina’s claims that the herbal tea produced in his country can cure patients of Covid-19.





In a recent statement, the international health body warned against any self-medication and said it has not yet recommended any medicine as a cure for Covid-19.



