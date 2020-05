TWO MDC MAYORS FOR VIC FALLS : MINISTER DECIDES

The letter the Minister wrote reads in part: “It’s been brought to my attention that on May 7, 2020 at a meeting of Victoria Falls Municipality an election was held for the position of mayor of the town of Victoria Falls. Please note that in terms of Section 48 and 103 of the Urban Councils Act, a mayor is elected to the office after a general election and holds office until an election or until a successor is appointed. The Constitution in Section 278 provides for the due processes for the removal of a mayor or councillor and following my evenly referenced letter dated 5 May 2020, Clr Somveli Dlamini was reinstated as a councillor. As such, there is no provision for an election of a new mayor as Clr Dlamini regains his post until the end of his term of office.