THE FIRST LADY WAS NOT INVOLVED : COPS





Police have dismissed as false, social media postings insinuating that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s convoy was involved in an accident on Thursday morning.







In a statement today, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the media to get the correct facts and avoid sensationalisation of clear accident scenes, which do not involve prominent persons or senior Government officials.





The accident, which occurred in Kwekwe yesterday, involved Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Cde Mawite Dumuzweni.





Said Asst Comm Nyathi: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that on 21st May 2020 at 0700hours the member of Parliament for Zvishavane-Ngezi, Mawite Dumuzweni was driving a Fiat Twin Cab, registration Number AEV4911 due south along the Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Gweru.





“On approaching the 210km peg, the vehicle hit a seven-year-old minor who was crossing the road from the western direction to the east while pushing a toy. The girl sustained serious head injuries and was initially taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru General Hospital. The vehicle was towed to Gweru Vehicle Examination Deport for examination.”





Asst Comm Nyathi said the First Lady’s convoy only stopped at the accident scene to assist.





“The convoy only passed through the scene after the road traffic accident had already taken place with the First Lady offering assistance and sympathy to the victim. Her convoy was not involved in the road traffic accident at all,” he said.





Cde Dumuzweni confirmed that he was the one involved in the accident and the First Lady’s convoy only stopped to assist the injured child.





“Indeed, I was involved in an accident on Thursday on my way from Harare to Zvishavane. The motorcade stopped to render assistance to the injured child who lay on the tarmac. This was within minutes of the accident having occurred.





“The First Lady’s security personnel helped me to put the child in the car and ferry her to hospital,” he said.





Cde Dumuzweni said it was wrong for people to circulate falsehoods without seeking clarity.





He said it was regrettable to see the First Lady’s name being dragged in the mud for something she did not do.





“I am sorry that the First Lady’s reputation is now being soiled because of the accident I was involved in. I actually wish to thank her for stopping her convoy and facilitating that the child be taken to the hospital. Even when she stopped she was not aware that it was a Member of Parliament who had been involved in an accident. As a mother she was pained to see an injured child lying on the road hence the assistance,” he said.





He further said the First Lady instructed one of her vehicles to block the road so as to avoid other cars from running over the injured child.





“When the First Lady’s convoy stopped I was still in a state of shock and the child was lying in a pool of blood on the road. I did not know what to do and decided to wait for the police and ambulance but Amai suggested that the child be rushed to hospital.





“She actually ordered one of her vehicles to block the road to avoid other cars from running over the child while other security personnel rushed to call the police who were at the nearest roadblock. Once again I would like to thank the First Lady for the assistance she rendered,” he said.



