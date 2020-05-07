PIRATES MIDFIELDER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS





ORLANDO Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has become the first Premier League footballer to test positive for Covid-19.





Motshwari’s condition was confirmed today on a day that the National Soccer League board of governors is set to hold a crucial virtual meeting to give an indication on the way forward regards the Absa 2019/20 season.





Pirates confirmed the development through a statement today. “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Ben Motshwari has tested positive for COVID-19. Ben was presented with flu like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his results have come back positive.





“The player is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared.”





“In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the Club.





The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time.





The Club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure that they also get tested.





We urge everybody to continue practicing safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection.





Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing, read the statement.



