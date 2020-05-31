MASS COPS TRANSFERS FROZEN





Police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga has reversed the transfer of 622 junior officers, who had been given less than two days to report to their new stations.





Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, said the transfers ordered by the force’s human resources department had been frozen following Matanga’s intervention.





The police officers with the rank of constable, were expected to start work at their new stations tomorrow.





“The issue of the purported transfers was brought to the police commissioner-general’s attention,” Nyathi said.





“He has since duly reversed the transfers. They are null and void. The issue is now water under the bridge.”





Insiders said the transfers had caused commotion as some officers were only given two days to move to stations in other provinces.





“If you check, (the order transfer) it says that these officers should report for duty with effect from June 1, 2020,” said one of the affected police officers.





“Today (yesterday) is May 30. “This effectively gives officers less than 48 hours to report for duty and failure to do so would have consequences.





“Some of these officers were being moved from deep down in Mashonaland and asked to report to areas such as Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, Manicaland and many others.”



