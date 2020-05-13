MAN CHARGED WITH DISCLOSING PATIENT'S CORONAVIRUS RESULTS





A Transport ministry employee has appeared in court for allegedly disclosing the positive status of a coronavirus (Covid-19) patient in a Whatsapp group.





Jimmy Mhlanga, 40, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko charged with contravening sections of the Public Health Act which criminalise disclosing of information relating to one’s health status, treatment or stay in health establishment.





He was granted $500 bail, ordered to continue residing at his current address and not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.





The matter was remanded to June 4. Prosecutor Terence Mashaire alleged that on April 16, at 41 Devaris Flats, Bluffhill, Harare Mhlanga disclosed the positive status of a Covid-19 patient, her particulars and those of police officers suspected to have made contact with her.





The court heard Mhlanga shared the message on a Whatsapp group called “Think tank no under 18”. According to the State, Mhlanga disclosed the information without the consent or authority of the patient.



