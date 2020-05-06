LOCKDOWN : ZANU PF POLITBURO MEETS





Zanu PF will today convene a Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare at a time when the Government is grappling with Covid-19 which has rattled the global economy.





The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.





It is understood that the Covid-19 virus issue and the Government’s financial rescue package will come up for discussion during the meeting.





“The Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all the members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday, 6 May 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000 hours,” said Cde Khaya Moyo in a statement.



