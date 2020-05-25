LAPTOP THIEVES BASHED





Two cunning thieves got a thorough bashing over the weekend after stealing a laptop from a 12-year-old girl at a free Wi-Fi hotspot in Harare.





The duo, Jaison Musarirwa, 18, and Prince Chasi, 24, from Rugare met instant justice in Warren Park 1 after they allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl who was browsing the internet at a ZOL free Wi-Fi hotspot and hoodwinked her into leaving a laptop behind then took to their heels when the victim was out of sight.





The girl (name withheld) told H-Metro that the two thieves sent her to a nearby house and ask for a certain girl before being told to leave the laptop behind.





“They approached me while I was on the internet with my other sister and told me that yellow house and ask some girl named Chido.

“They told me to leave the laptop with them since Chido’s parents would suspect something wrong.

“They also said I would get some coins after I bring along their girlfriend. “After we came back, they were gone and we started running and screaming because we realised we have been duped,” she said.





Fredrick Machaka a local resident said he saw the girls running after the two suspects and helped then chase Chasi and Musarirwa until they were apprehended.





“I first saw these thieves running and asked if there are soldiers coming but I then suspected they were thieves after I swathe girls running after them.





“We managed to catch them before they were out of sight and people got so angry after they were caught because they’re from Rugare. “People are losing their valuables every time because of these thieves,” explained Machaka.





The angry mob took Musarirwa and Chasi to the Warren Park 1 police station after they had severely thrashed the duo. H Metro



