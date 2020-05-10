HIGHLANDERS STRIKER IN LOCKDOWN BREACH





HIGHLANDERS’ new veteran forward Michelle Katsvairo might find himself in trouble after allegedly breaching national lockdown rules imposed by the Government as part of the Covid-19 containment measures.





The player, who is not new to controversy, was spotted in the company of another bad boy of Zimbabwean football Roderick Mutuma at a social football match in Harare’s Budiriro suburb last Wednesday despite a ban on sporting and recreational activities in the country. Mutuma now plies his trade in the DR Congo.





Bosso described the alleged breach as ‘unfortunate’ and said investigations are already underway to establish the authenticity of the breach as the club instructed its players to religiously adhere to the lockdown orders.





“We have been seeing a picture circulating on social media. The welfare manager is engaging the player to find out its authenticity. If it’s true, that will be most unfortunate because players were told to adhere to lockdown regulations. The club does not tolerate breaching of lockdown regulations by players for whatever purposes,” Highlanders media relations officer Ronald Moyo said.

Katsvairo, who had a short and unsuccessful stint with South African glamour side Kaizer Chiefs before returning home and signing for Ngezi Platinum Stars, had a warrant of arrest issued against him by Mbare provincial magistrate Stanford Mambanje after he failed to appear in court for commencement of his domestic violence case.





Katsvairo was taken to court for reportedly bashing his pregnant wife after she had gone out without notifying him. He appeared in court and was granted $300 bail, and the trial set for November 29, 2019.



