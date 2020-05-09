FUGITIVE RETURNS, NABBED AFTER QUARANTINE





A TAXI driver from Victoria Falls who fled to Botswana after being sentenced to one year imprisonment for draining fuel from two vehicles to refuel his taxi, was arrested soon after release from a local quarantine centre.





Prosper Dziwanyika (32) of 4460 Chinotimba was arrested recently soon after his release from Mosi-oa-Tunya High School quarantine centre where he had been isolated for 21 days following his deportation with other returning citizens.





Dziwanyika fled to Botswana in February this year after being sentenced to 12 months for a case of malicious damage to property and another of theft on January 24.





The court suspended three months from the total sentence on condition he did not commit similar offences within five years.





A further seven months was suspended on condition that he performed 245 hours of community service at ZRP Victoria Falls Canine Section which he started on January 27.





The other two months had been suspended on condition that Dziwanyika restituted nearly $2 000 to the complainant Mr Lovemore Ndlovu.





The restitution was the cost of two petrol pipes he cut from two vehicles and was to be paid before January 31.





Dziwanyika fled to Botswana before completing the community service or paying the restitution.





He was one of the Zimbabweans who were deported from Botswana early last month and quarantined in Victoria Falls.





Dziwanyika appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa for default inquiry.





The magistrate brought into effect the whole sentence of 12 months after the court established that he had willfully defaulted both community service and restitution.





The court was told that Dziwanyika last performed community service on February 4.





“I went to Botswana in April after asking for time to go and bury my grandmother,” said Dziwanyika when asked why he defaulted.





Prosecuting, Mr Jacob Kuzipa said Dziwanyika cut fuel pipes from Mr Ndlovu’s two vehicles and drained 40 litres of petrol on January 14. The vehicles were parked in front of Mr Ndlovu’s house.



