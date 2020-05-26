EX ZANU PF BIGWIG CONS CHINESE FIRM OF US$50K





Former ZANU PF Central committee member, Munyaradzi Right Banda and his friend, Leonard Chiteka, were arrested for allegedly conning Chinese company of US$50 000 in a mining licensing deal.





Banda and Chiketa appeared at the Harare magistrates court yesterday charged with fraud.They were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko, who remanded them to July 28 on $2 000 bail each.





The State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleges that sometime in August 2019 World Wide Belt and Road Mining Development Corporation Zimbabwe was looking for a mining site along Nyamukwarara River in Manicaland.





The court heard that Li Bowen, a Chinese national, told Banda and Chiteka that the chairman of World Wide Belt and Road Mining Development Corporation Zimbabwe was looking for a license to mine gold in Manicaland.





It is alleged that Chiteka went to No.6 Phillips Avenue, Avondale in Harare where he told him that he could facilitate acquisition of a special mining license.





Chiteka also allegedly indicated to the firm’s chairman that he was working along with Banda an officer in the Zimbabwe National army.





Further allegations are that Chiteka teamed up with Banda and managed to convince the Chinese firm’s chairman that they could facilitate the acquisition of the gold mining license in Manicaland.





They also allegedly asked for US$50 000 cash for the facilitation of the mining license.





Prosecutor Mutizirwa alleges that Chiteka and Banda requested World Wide Belt and Road Mining Development Corporation Zimbabwe’s chairman to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement and Mandate Letter for the processing of the license.





Acting upon the misrepresentation, the chairman of the said company allegedly gave Banda and Chiteka US$50 000 cash for the services.



