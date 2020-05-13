BUSY ED HAS NO TIME TO MEDDLE IN MDC POLITICS, SAYS MATEMADANDA





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is too busy working towards achieving Vision 2030 to be meddling in the internal politics of opposition parties, Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.





Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Mr Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate MDC leader in terms of the party’s constitution and subsequently ordered the convening of an extra-ordinary congress within three months to elect a new president.





The ruling by Supreme Court judge Justice Bharat Patel, sitting with Justices Paddington Garwe and Antonia Guvava, followed an appeal by MDC Alliance leaders Messrs Chamisa and Morgan Komichi challenging last year’s ruling by Harare High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore declaring that Mr Chamisa illegitimately acted as the party leader.





Justice Mushore also nullified the appointments of Mr Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as deputy presidents of the MDC, saying they were unconstitutional.





The dismissal of the appeal automatically reinstated Dr Khupe as the legitimate leader of the MDC, forcing the party to go back and start from February 15, 2018. Last week, Dr Khupe recalled Mr Prosper Mutseyami who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator, Kuwadzana legislator Mr Charlton Hwende, Ms Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lilian Timveous from Parliament.





The MDC-Alliance reacted by threatening to pull out all their members from Parliament while alleging the involvement of the State in the recall of the MPs.





In a recorded video by the party’s information department, Cde Matemadanda said the party and government was also looking at the impact of Covid-19 on Zimbabweans and how they can be assisted.





“We are not going to listen to side shows, these small boys games that are going on especially in the MDC where someone wants to involve the President of Zimbabwe for problems that they have created for disobeying the constitution they wrote for themselves and want to bring President Mnangagwa into that,” said Cde Matemadanda.



