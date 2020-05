BEAST QUITS USA AFTER THREE MONTHS

The 34-year-old spoke beyond just this latest chapter in his life, however, opened up about the role that Archbishop Desmond Tutu played in him ending up playing in Springbok colours, despite being Zimbabwean-born. The process proved controversial, with government ministers involved and dissenting voices also chiming in and questioning his eligibility.'Had it not been for the archbishop's help, I don't know what would have happened. He is one of the best people that I have ever had the privilege of knowing. The experience was yet another way for me to learn about perseverance. I was in doubt about my future, but God resolved the situation for me. I also had the support of very strong people, especially my wife,' he said.