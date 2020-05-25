40 000 RESIDENTS GO WITH ERRATIC WATER SUPPLIES AFTER PLANNING BOOB





At least 40 000 residents from the Northern part of Harare spent years of erratic water supplies due to a mapping boob resulted in a billboard being erected atop a water line.





Borrowdale Brooke, Hatcliffe, Borrowdale West, Philadelphia and parts of Greystone Park were the affected suburbs.





Work is now underway to remove the concrete slab of an Alliance Media Advertising billboard erected along Borro wdale Road.





According to Harare City Council the boob was discovered after it carried out repairs at Warren Control that increased water delivery to households.





That led to a pipe burst.





The Hatcliffe feeder line that connects from Alexandra Park reservoirs burst and council investigations led to the gantry billboard. Residents have expressed mixed feelings on council’s social media platform over how the structure was erected without its approval.





One Clifford Musungo queried why council, as the planning authority was professing ignorance over the anomaly.



