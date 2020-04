WE ARE NOT FORCIBLY DEPORTING ZIMBAS : BOTSWANA

The Botswana government has denied social media reports that it was forcefully repatriating Zimbabwean nationals in that country as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Gaborone said it had noted with deep concern the misinformation and distorted reports on social media platforms regarding alleged forceful repatriation of Zimbabweans.

Instead, Botswana said on 16th April 2020, 255 Zimbabwean nationals were voluntarily repatriated from Botswana by road and received by Zimbabwean authorities at the Ramokgwebana Border Post.

Their repatriation request was in view of the nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Botswana government.

The repatriated nationals were put in mandatory quarantine for 21 days upon returning to Zimbabwe.

“The assertion being made is completely inaccurate,” the Botswana government said.