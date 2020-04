WE ARE BEHIND CHAMISA : MDC LEADERS

“Khupe participated in the harmonised elections representing her party (MDC-T) and has two Members of Parliament. She has her different party from ours. We held our congress in May 2019 and we are not going back. The Supreme Court ruling is useless to us, we do not follow those orders because they do not refer to us,” national executive member and Binga South Member of Parliament Gabuza Joel Gabbuza, who was the provincial chairperson in 2014, said.