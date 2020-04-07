NEW BOARD FOR CBZ





CBZ Holdings, yesterday announced its new board of directors chaired by Marc Holtzman, with the mandate to drive the financial services giant’s growth and transformation strategy.





The other board members include, group chief executive officer Dr Blessing Mudavanhu and Tawanda Gumbo who are executive directors.





Rebecca Gaskin Gain, Edward Mashingaidze, Edward Galante and Louis Gerken are also on the board as independent non executive directors.





The new board of directors is expected to consolidate the group’s position as a premier corporate finance and investment banking institution in Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the latest appointments, Mr Holtzman said: “Today (yesterday)’s announcement is a major milestone for CBZ Holdings, one that lays the foundation for our future success. A key component to the bank’s success is recruiting the best talent, starting with those at the most senior level.





“I am confident that under the leadership of the new board, we are in the best possible position to deliver the bank’s strategic vision.





“The new board is tasked with introducing a raft of positive changes. We need to maintain and grow our dominant market share, integrate our businesses, and continue to serve as a driver for change across the whole of Zimbabwe’s financial services sector. Under the guidance of the new board, the bank will promote innovation and enhance the role of digital services to improve customer experience, while remaining competitive on pricing,” he said.





He added the new board will also work towards enhancing shareholder value, ensure customer satisfaction, while making significant contribution to the country’s strong financial services sector.





“CBZ Holdings market capitalisation is but a fraction of what we believe to be its true value. Together, the new board and management will tirelessly work to best serve our customers and increase shareholder value.





“Our principal mission is to financially transform lives and to serve the wonderful people of this country,” he said.





Among the group’s objectives is to become the gateway for foreign investment in Zimbabwe, supporting the country’s economic growth, boosting its human capital and creating opportunities for global partnerships. Herald







