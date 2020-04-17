MAN KILLS WIFE OVER LOVE TEXT MESSAGE





Following the discovery of romantic text messages from his wife’s alleged boyfriend, a Nyanyadzi man went berserk and bashed her on March 6. The wife later succumbed to the injuries.





Amos Gwinya (33) of Makotamo Village under Chief Marange has since been arrested in connection with the murder of Nyasha Mudzimu (32). It is alleged that Gwinya was incensed by the text messages he saw in Mudzimu’s mobile phone.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.





“Amos Gwinya assaulted his wife, Nyasha Mudzimu, on March 6 after he had discovered some love text messages from her boyfriend. He indiscriminately beat her up until neighbors came to her rescue.





“She was taken to Mutambara Mission Hospital, where she was transferred to Mutare Provincial Hospital the same night,” he said.





The Manicaland police spokesperson said Mudzimu sustained multiple injuries on her face and neck, as well as bruises all over her body.



