MAN DROWNS AS HE TRIES TO RETRIEVE DUCK





A hunting expedition ended in tragedy for a Mberengwa man after he drowned while trying to retrieve a floating duck which he had just hit with a catapult from a flock of ducks in a dam.





Police spokesperson for Midlands province, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident which he said occurred on Sunday under Chief Negove.





The now deceased was identified as Timothy Moyo (18). Insp Goko said on the fateful day the now deceased went out armed with a catapult to hunt ducks at the nearby Mponani dam.





“During the hunting expedition, Timothy is said have shot and killed a duck from a flock and it floated in the middle of the dam.





“He then started swimming into the dam to get his catch and on his way back he could not reach to the shores and drowned,” said Insp Goko.





He said a fisherman who was at the other end of the dam went and informed the now deceased’s relatives who later came and managed to retrieve the body.



