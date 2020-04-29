MAKANDIWA DONATES 100 TONNES OF MAIZE MEAL TO FIRST LADY'S CHARITY





UNITED Family International Church (UFIC), through its Agape Family Care, yesterday handed over 100 tonnes of maize-meal, five tonnes of sugar, fives tonnes of sugar beans and 5 000 bars of laundry soap to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation, for onward distribution to communities in need.





Agape Family Care is the brainchild of Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa. The First Lady has left no stone unturned in ensuring that vulnerable people have access to food and improved healthcare facilities.





Her concern for the welfare of the elderly has seen her going around the country’s provinces, giving out an assortment of foodstuffs and information on coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of people globally.





Presenting the goods yesterday, UFIC spokesman, Pastor Prime Kufa, who was in the company of other church members, said they were touched by the First Lady’s ongoing programmes to assist the elderly and other vulnerable people.





“This morning (yesterday) we are here representing Agape Family Care, a brainchild of Mama Ruth Makandiwa, which has also done a lot of charity work and today we are so happy to be associated with Angel of Hope Foundation and to make this donation on her behalf.





“We are grateful for the work that our First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is doing. She has the information on who exactly needs what, especially during this difficult time that we are facing and I am happy to say that Mama Ruth is always happy to lend a hand. Today we are very happy to hand over what she has sent us to hand over to Angel of Hope Foundation,” he said.





Pastor Kufa said Mrs Makandiwa have a passion for charity work.





In an acceptance speech read on her behalf by Angel of Hope Foundation board member Mrs Rachel Nield-Geranios, the First Lady said her Foundation has a mission to support vulnerable populations in accessing healthcare and to support disadvantaged communities in gaining the resources they need in order to become secure and earn a dignified living.





“We are there to respond to communities by addressing those economic and social vulnerabilities to enable them to cope with economic demands in life.





“This gift of foodstuffs from Agape Family Care comes absolutely at the right time as you all know our people need food because of the lockdown which is everywhere around the globe and it’s our best bet in combating this terrible disease.





“The demand for the presence of Angel of Hope Foundation has vastly increased during this time in the sense that it is advocating and bringing awareness to the aged and the rural folk about Covid-19,” she said.





She said the donation will go a long way in assisting those in need.





“We are grateful to this kind gesture towards the people of Zimbabwe and may God bless Agape Family Care and Angel of Hope Foundation as we seek to do God’s work in bringing relief to those in difficult times,” she said.





The country is under lockdown as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and some elderly people and vulnerable groups have run out of food.





This has seen the First Lady handing out toiletries and foodstuffs among them dried vegetables which she grows and prepares at the back of her office.





Over the past two weeks, the First Lady and her Angel of Hope Foundation team has toured Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces, among other areas, spreading information on coronavirus and distributing food to the needy.



