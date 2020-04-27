LOCKDOWN :TWO EPWORTH MEN ARRESTED IN MADZIVA





TWO men from Epworth were arrested in Madziva, Mashonaland Central province for defying the national lockdown.





Boby Farai Perembe (30) and Takawira Dhema (30) of Epworth were slapped with $1 500 fine each by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera at the weekend.





Failure to pay will earn them 20 days in jail each.





The court heard that on April 15 around 10pm, villagers at Madziva Mine became suspicious of the duo’s movements and quizzed them.





They failed to give satisfactory answers and a police officer, who was among the villagers, arrested them.



