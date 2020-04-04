LOCKDOWN: ETHIOPIAN AIRLINE GAZETTED AS SOLE AIRLINE IN ZIM





The legal list of essential services was widened to allow farmers to prepare for the winter cropping season and harvest during the 21-day lockdown.





Through Statutory Instrument 86 of 2020, Government also added funeral parlour operators and coffin manufacturers and sellers; manufacturers and distributors of medical supplies relevant to combat COVID-19 and other medical emergencies; suppliers of agricultural inputs and stock feed; supply and distribution of veterinary requirements for domesticated farm and non-farm animals and cattle dipping.





For transport, Ethiopian Airways was gazetted as the sole airline operating in Zimbabwe for the purposes of bringing in emergency supplies and other travel services.





The airline is being used to bring in ventilators, face masks, sanitisers and, other essential medical requirement.





Boats and other water-borne transport in areas where these are the normal mode of transport to access essential goods and services are permitted to operate.





The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has been deemed essential and can operate during the lockdown.





SI86 was gazetted to amend SI83 of 2020 which carried the initial list of essential services permitted to operate in the lockdown.



