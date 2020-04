GOVT IN NEAR COLLAPSE, SAYS MTHULI NCUBE

In exchange for the Bank and the IMF agreeing to an emergency debt rescheduling, the government promises a 'time-bound programme' of economic, political and governance reforms. Ncube, who has been at odds with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya, pledges the government will introduce a market-determined exchange rate and end what he calls the reserve bank's 'quasi-fiscal operations' and its direct lending programme. It will also include all state subsidies in the budget documents presented to parliament and scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee, he adds.