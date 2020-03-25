ZANU PF HOLDS POLITBURO, POSTPONES CENTRAL COMMITTEE





Zanu PF has postponed this year’s first Central Committee meeting which was scheduled for this week, as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.





Speaking at the Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare this morning, Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa said the Central Committee meeting which has been scheduled for this week has been postponed until further notice.





“As you aware, our party constitution obligates us to meet as the Central Committee at least three times a year, in Ordinary Session. The practice is that our meetings are held at the end of every quarter. Hence, this Politburo meeting would ordinarily be followed by the Central Committee meeting. However, due to the prevailing circumstances and the measures we have put in place to avert the spread of Covid-19, the scheduled meetings of the Central Committee stands postponed until further notice,” said the President.





He challenged the party leadership to lead by example in the fight against the spread of the pandemic. The Politburo meeting was held at the main hall instead of the usual boardroom to practice social distancing.



