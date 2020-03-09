WADYAJENA PAYS EXAM FEES FOR 1 000 GOKWE CHILDREN





GOKWE Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena has come to the rescue of more than 1 000 stranded students in his constituency by splashing $1 million on their Ordinary (O) and Advanced (A) level examination fees.





This comes as the feisty youthful MP has often been criticised for driving expensive cars such as his swanky Lamborghini which set tongues wagging when he imported it into the country last year.





But Wadyajena, who has been twice retained by his constituency in the last two general elections — yesterday told the Daily News that his donation was not in any way a response to the “unfair criticism from people who don’t follow my work”.





“I have done many projects in my constituency and the payment of examination fees is part of my programmes to support education in Gokwe Nembudziya. The intervention is part of efforts to lift the burden on disadvantaged parents who mostly rely on cotton farming for their livelihoods.





“The pupils to benefit are about 1 050 from 12 secondary schools and five high schools. They are a mixture of Ordinary and Advanced levels. These children were stranded because they had no means of paying the exam fees despite them being returned to last year’s figure,” Wadyajena told the Daily News.





Wadyajena’s company, Mayor Logistics, paid $ 1,010 151 for the stranded students. He said he was motivated to assist with examination fees after noting that many children were dropping out of school due to the prevailing economic hardships.





Wadyajena further said he was trying to prop up education standards in his constituency which were hugely affected by the ongoing economic situation prevailing in the country.





“Most of these children’s guardians and parents rely on cotton farming, however, due to the low price it is fetching on the market and the drought, most of them had nothing.





This (the examination fees) should serve as a motivator for them to continue going to school,” Wadyajena said.



