UZ STUDENT UP FOR KIDNAP, THEFT





A UNIVERSITY OF Zimbabwe student who has been on the run after kidnapping one woman at Eclipse Night club last year has appeared at the magistrates’ court.





Anesu Taziva, 21, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded him in custody to today for bail application.





Taziva is being charged with kidnapping and theft. Allegations are that on November 24 last year, Taziva was at Eclipse Night club when he connived with his two accomplices who are still at large to drag the complainant who was doing her business at the club into a motor vehicle they had.





The complainant tried to resist but it was in vain when Taziva and his team forced her to enter into the motor vehicle as they also got into the car and closed the doors. The three drove to Kuwadzana as they had ordered the complainant to keep quiet and follow their orders.





Upon arrival in Kuwadzana, Taziva and his team took the complainant’s cell phone, US$80 and some various items that were in the complainant’s bag.