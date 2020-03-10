THAI MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN





The 26-year old suspected Coronavirus “patient” who escaped from Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital on Sunday presented himself to the isolation centre this morning.





City Health director Dr Prosper Chonzi who confirmed the latest development said the suspect is now under isolation at the hospital and will only be released upon testing negative.





Dr Chonzi said his results are expected later in the day.





“We are keeping an eye on him and we are happy that he is back for us to conduct the necessary tests. He is currently in isolation until we are sure that he does not have the virus,” said Dr Chonzi.



