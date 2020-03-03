TEEN STEALS $10 000 PROPERTY FROM MOTHER





A BULAWAYO teenager and his two friends will live to rue the day they allegedly connived and stole property worth $10 000 from his mother.





Terrence Mugamo (19), Nkululeko Gwebu (24) and Mbongeni Magagula (16) all from Pumula East suburb allegedly stole from Ms Nolwazi Ncube (38) of the same suburb who is Mugamo’s mother.





Mugamo and his accomplices were not asked to plead to theft when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube. They were remanded in custody to next week Friday.





For the state, Ms Sthembiso Moyo said sometime between December last year and February 25 this year, the trio stole two generators, 4 x 20 litres empty buckets, five torches and one woofer speaker all worth $10 000, from Ms Ncube.





The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of some of the property from Mr Nkululeko Gwebu of Pumula East suburb while the woofer speaker was recovered from Mr Lenard Mpofu at Entumbane car wash.



