SEX EXPERIMENT GOES WRONG





WHEN it comes to initiating sex, for some women, that’s easier said than done. This is because society has decided that the onus is mostly on men to start up or initiate sex at all times.





But a Bulawayo woman Bridget Thabisile Mubikah seems to have reversed that belief after her ex-business partner Mandisi Dumezweni Khumalo sensationally claimed she allegedly enticed him into a sexual relationship when she reportedly asked to experiment with him to see how strong and good he was in bed.





Apparently, after being satisfied with the casual tryst and how quickly and strongly Khumalo does the deed, that was the start of something great when Mubikah subsequently fell in love with him.





The two reportedly co-owned New Vision Promotions in New Luveve suburb.





Trouble, however, started when Mubikah who seemed to have got lost in the heat of the beautiful moment, phoned Khumalo’s wife telling her about their “illicit” relationship.





As punishment for alerting his wife, Khumalo who is also a teacher, decided to end the relationship much to the chagrin of Mubikah.





Mubikah who also seemed to have failed to overcome rejection when their whirlwind romance ended, before it had a chance to be as amazing as she expected, last week approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a restraining order against Khumalo claiming he was threatening to bewitch her.





“I am applying for a peace order against Mandisi Dumezweni Khumalo for the following reasons: On 27 January he threatened to hire a traditional healer from Chipinge to kill me or bewitch me so that I go insane.





“We were in a relationship and also been business partners but he is now barring me from entering the premises we were operating from saying I am not named as a tenant on the lease.





“This is despite the fact that I also injected capital into the business,” bitterly complained Mubikah.





She charged that Khumalo should give her back the money she invested in the business while adding that he should also not talk to her anymore.





In response, Khumalo argued that when they ended their relationship, Mubikah was the one who threatened him with unspecified action saying she had been in that (love) game for so long.

“It is not true that I threatened to bewitch her. What happened is that one day she visited me at my business unannounced and said she wanted to see how strong I was sexually.





“That is how we started our sexual relationship until she phoned my wife and told her about it.

“After she revealed details of our relationship to my wife, that is when I told her I was no longer continuing with the relationship.





“She then started threatening me saying I was young in this (love) game. She also threatened me saying I was going to be arrested,” said Khumalo.





Mubikah, however, rubbished Khumalo’s claims that she was the one who initiated their sexual relationship. She said she fell in love with him after he lied to her that his wife was married to someone.



