ROBBED SOCIALITE ARRESTED AT POLICE STATION





A PROMINENT Bulawayo socialite who was allegedly robbed of nearly US$76 000 and 168 grammes of gold at gun point by four unidentified men was arrested while making a report at Kumalo Police Station, for possessing gold without a license.





Mike Marata (38) allegedly went to the police station to report his loss. Officers allegedly asked him to produce a licence permitting him to possess gold but he failed, leading to his arrest.





He was not asked to plead to possessing gold without a license when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure. Marata was remanded to April 7 on his own cognisance.





Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on Friday last week at around 1PM, Marata went to Kumalo Police Station where he reported a case of armed robbery.





“The accused person alleged that he had been robbed of US$75 545 and 168 grammes of gold by four unknown men. He said the money which was in the car was for buying more gold and the stolen gold had just been bought from one Stanley Mhembere,” he said.



