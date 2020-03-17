MINER LEFT FOR DEAD IN UNDERGROUND AXE ATTACK





THREE artisanal miners were each sentenced to 10 years in for attacking and seriously injuring a rival miner with an axe and a machete in a fight over gold ore while inside a mine shaft.





John Matsveru (21), Bernard Makoni (22) and Tinashe Ngwenya, whose age was not given, attacked James Moyo and left him for dead.





Matsveru, Makoni and Ngwenya who all live in Fambai Village, Shurugwi appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing attempted murder charges.









The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were however convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced the three to 10 years in jail each. Two years were however suspended by the magistrate for five years on condition of good behavior.





Prosecuting, Mr Talent Tadenyika said on July 3 last year at around 3AM, Matsveru came across Moyo in a mine shaft at Tebekwe Mine and confronted him on why he was operating from their area.





“Matsveru who was armed with an axe, ordered Moyo to lie down while threatening to strike him with an axe for working at their mine shaft. Moyo resisted and was attacked with the axe on the left elbow,” he said.





The court heard that Matsveru further struck Moyo on the left palm with the axe before stabbing him once on the back.





“Ngwenya and Makoni joined the assault and stabbed Moyo once on the collar bone with a knife and struck him several times on the forehead and head with a machete. Moyo became unconscious but the trio continued to assault him all over his body,” he said.





Mr Tadenyika said Moyo was left for dead. Other artisanal miners assisted him to come out of the shaft using a hoist. The court heard that Moyo was ferried to Shurugwi District Hospital for treatment.



