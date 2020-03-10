MATHS NO LONGER AN ENTRY REQUIREMENT





Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira has revealed they have removed mathematics as an entry requirement.





This emerged during the presentation of oral evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary education.





“We are saying there are mathematics requirements for irrelevant courses, how can one ask for mathematics as a requirement for a Drama course. “We have scrapped the requirement on over 30 courses.





“The Ministry has also increased access to higher education by 10 percent through removing mathematics as an entry requirement where it was internationally irrational to consider it as an entry requirement and was therefore a barrier to accessing higher and tertiary education,” he explained.





Minister Murwira emphasized that Zimbabwe’s tuition and ancillary fees are the lowest against other countries that offer competitive quality education systems.





“Zimbabwe tuition fee is ZWL$6000 at an exchange rate of 0.07547 and converted to US$428 against South Africa’s R61.220 at an exchange rate of 0.0064 at US$4.077.





“Zambia’s local currency tertiary fees are pegged at K26.345 at an exchange rate of 0.065595 converted to US$1.728,” he said.





He added that the Ministry has also established the study in Zimbabwe program that is aimed at attracting foreign students from Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.





“These students will pay fees in foreign currency and assist in recovering the deficit left by the government support and students fees.





“The Ministry has developed an internationalization of Higher and Tertiary Education Institution Framework meant to drive the programme.





“It is hoped that through this vehicle, institutions will earn foreign currency which they can use to procure equipment and pay international software and subscription licenses at cheaper rates,” explained Prof Murwira.





It was further established that Midlands State University Student Representative Council acting president, Leon Mutakura who gave oral evidence on fees decrease before Parliament’s portfolio committee last week is actually not a Student representative member at the institution.





“Some of the anecdotes are just anecdotes, Mutakura misrepresented MSU.





“I was able to confirm that the student who said he is the acting president of MSU to you here is not in the SRC.





“I don’t want to dwell on that matter and some of what people say is not true.





“When people come to this august house, they should be able to represent themselves truthfully,’ said Prof Murwira.





Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira revealed to H-Metro that the Ministry has removed mathematics as an entry requirement for over 30 courses.





“We are saying there are mathematics requirements for irrelevant courses, how can one ask for mathematics as a requirement for a Drama course.





“We have scrapped the requirement on over 30 courses.





“The Ministry has also increased access to higher education by 10 percent through removing mathematics as an entry requirement where it was internationally irrational to consider it as an entry requirement and was therefore a barrier to accessing higher and tertiary education,” he explained.





He additional revealed that Zimbabwe’s tuition and ancillary fees are the lowest against other countries that offer competitive quality education systems.





“Zimbabwe tuition fee is ZWL$6000 at an exchange rate of 0.07547 and converted to US$428 against South Africa’s R61.220 at an exchange rate of 0.0064 at US$4.077.





“Zambia’s local currency tertiary fees are pegged at K26.345 at an exchange rate of 0.065595 converted to US$1.728,” he said.





He added that the Ministry has also established the Study in Zimbabwe program that is aimed at attracting foreign students from Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.





“These students will pay fees in foreign currency and assist in recovering the deficit left by the government support and students fees.





“The Ministry has developed an internationalization of Higher and Tertiary Education Institution Framework meant to drive the programme.





“It is hoped that through this vehicle, institutions will earn foreign currency which they can use to procure equipment and pay international software and subscription licenses at cheaper rates,” explained Prof Murwira.





It was further established that Midlands State University Student Representative Council acting president, Leon Mutakura who gave oral evidence on fees decrease before Parliament’s portfolio committee last week is actually not a Student representative member at the institution.





“Some of the anecdotes are just anecdotes, Mutakura misrepresented MSU.





“I was able to confirm that the student who said he is the acting president of MSU to you here is not in the SRC.





“I don’t want to dwell on that matter and some of what people say is not true.



