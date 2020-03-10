MAN POURS SUGAR INTO WIFE'S CAR ENGINE





A HARARE man was slapped with a 16-month prison term after pouring sugar into his wife’s car’s engine to fix her for banning him from collecting daily returns at their business enterprise.





Robert Pakuzvidya, 43, pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Manase Musiiwa recently.





He was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment of which six months was set aside on condition that he compensates $37 000, the value of damages sustained on the car.





The remaining months were suspended for 210 hours of community service at Blackford Primary School starting on March 10.





The complainant was Fransesca Kasinaubare and on February 28 around 9pm she had a misunderstanding with Pakuzvidya for misappropriating money collected from a business they co-run.





Kasinaubare then told her husband that he could no longer collect money from their business and this did not go down well with Pakuzvidya who threatened to destroy their property and hurt their children.





Later that day, Pakuzvidya went to the kitchen and later out of the house after which Kasinaubare heard an alarm from her Toyota Wish. When she checked, Pakuzvidya was closing the car doors and he returned into the house.





The following day, around 6 am, the couple’s son went to the car and discovered brown sugar on the car engine before notifying his mother. They went to check together and she realised that Pakuzvidya had poured sugar into the car engine.



