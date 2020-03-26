KWEKWE FIRM WORKERS REFUSE TO MIX WITH RETURNING CHINESE NATIONALS





Four Chinese nationals with business interests in Kwekwe who had travelled to their native China and caused a scare among workers upon their return have been put in isolation and are being monitored.





Don Wang, director of Lifetouch Investments and his three colleagues had travelled to China to observe their New Year.





Upon their return, workers at the Redcliff-based cement manufacturing firm refused to mix with them and requested that they be under quarantine for 21 days.





Redcliff Municipality director of health Nyaradzai Mugadza confirmed that the directors had been put under quarantine.





“We received the reports and we had to quarantine them at a private residence in Redcliff where we are continuously monitoring them. We were encountering challenges as people did not want to mix with them, but as for now they are doing well, no signs or symptoms of the virus,” said Mugadza.





She said the directors did not show any signs of the virus but as per directive they had to go under quarantine for the required 21 days.





“They did not have any signs of the virus, but it is mandatory that anyone travelling from the affected countries, should go under quarantine for that period. So, we are following that directive,” she said.





She said, contrary to reports that the directors had sneaked into the country, their passports showed that they had returned using normal and designated routes.





“We checked their passports and there were no anomalies. We know some people were suggesting that they sneaked back into the country, which is wrong,” she said.





Mugadza also said they were also tracking down border jumpers who are returning to the town.



