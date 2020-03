I'M SAFE : MUSHEKWI

He added: “It’s boring to be in another place or country playing friendlies without having any information on when the league is going to start. It is really demoralising to us especially as foreigners. I cannot go back to China because if I go back there, I’m going to be quarantined for 14 days so travelling from country to country and also other countries are sceptical about allowing us in to come as teams here in Turkey they don’t want to play against us unless there’s a coronavirus check to check if we don’t have the virus,” Ndlovu said.