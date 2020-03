I WAS NOT THE ARCHITECT OF TSHOLOTSHO DECLARATION : MOYO

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo says he was not the architect of the so-called “Tsholotsho Declaration” that sought to propel President Emmerson Mnangagwa into the Zanu PF presidium.

Moyo, who was ostracised after the failed “palace coup” in 2005 against long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, made the claims in a new interview where he was shedding light on his tumultuous relationship with Mnangagwa.

The exiled former Zanu PF strategist said the meeting held at Dinyane Secondary School in Tsholotsho where Zanu PF provincial chairmen wanted to push for Mnangagwa’s ascendancy was a brainchild of speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and former senator Believe Gaule.

Mudenda was the Zanu PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland North while Gaule was a district chairman in Tsholotsho.

Moyo said Mnangagwa got him involved in the meeting as part of a sinister plot.