ED VISIT COSTS ZINARA





President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent visit to Gutu saw the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) losing thousands of dollars in a single day as hundreds of vehicles were given free passage at a tollgate along Masvingo-Mutare Rd near Roy business centre.

All vehicles passing through the Roy tollgate to President Mnangagwa’s Gutu rally where he lead a clean-up campaign only had to wave the national flag or Zanu PF regalia to gain free entry.





Buses, lorries, omnibuses and cars passed in their hundreds without paying a cent while some unscrupulous road users took advantage of the loophole to dupe the Zinara officials even when they were not going to the rally.





In one of the two incidents witnessed by this reporter, a Zupco bus approached the tollgate and one young man disembarked and approached the officers and told them that he was a Zanu PF youth chairperson and had two buses under him.





Over 40 buses drawn from Zupco, schools and colleges passed through the tollgate while a similar number of lorries and omnibuses gained free passage with hundreds of small cars following suit.





Zinara personnel manning the tollgate had a list of buses and vehicles which were not supposed to pay the toll fees but every other person who claimed to be going to the rally was exempted from paying.





Masvingo tollgates controller, David Vunganai said it was common knowledge that vehicles that pass through a tollgate should pay tollgate fees before referring all questions to Zinara public relations officer Connie Muraicho.





Muraicho requested that questions be submitted in written format but did not respond.



