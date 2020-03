DECLARE ASSETS BY THURSDAY OR ELSE : MUDENDA WARNS MPs

“I wish to inform the House that to date, 244 Members of the National Assembly; which represents 90,3 percent have declared their assets and 26 Members; which represents 9,7 percent have not declared their assets. In the Senate, 73 Senators representing 91,25 percent of the Senators have declared their assets while seven senators representing 8,75 percent have not declared their assets. The foregoing figures are inclusive of Honourable Ministers,” he said.