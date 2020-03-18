CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN SA JUMP TO 116





The number of cases of Covid-19 in SA has risen to 116. According to the health ministry, there has been an increase of 31 new cases since Tuesday night's announcement of 85 cases.





"Today we have a further increase of six local transmission cases. As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected," health minister Dr Zweli Mhkize said.





The majority of the new cases are in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape.





The breakdown was provided as follows:





Gauteng:





A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK;





A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria;





A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy;





A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy;





A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands;





A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK;





A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria;





A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria;





A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy;





A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy;





A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy;





A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France;





A 20-year-old male with no international travel history;





A three-year-old male with no international travel history;





A 21-year-old female with no international travel history; and





A 71-year-old female with no international travel history.





KwaZulu-Natal:





A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy;





A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy; and





A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy.





Mpumalanga:





A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy; and





A 56-year-old female with no international travel history.





Western Cape:





A two-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand;





A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai;





A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai;





A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai;





A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK;





A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK;





A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK;





A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK;





A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK; and



