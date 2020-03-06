CHIRAMU GOES SOUR





A MARANGE woman will live to rue the day she took her chiramu theatrics to extreme levels and aggressively pulled her brother-in-law’s manhood, thereby leaving him bedridden for days.





Chiramu or sexual dalliance is a cultural practice that has existed since time immemorial, although it is now being discouraged to stifle cases of sexual abuse.





Under the practice, a brother-in-law can have a casual romantic relationship with his wife’s younger sister (mainini). A sister-in-law can also enjoy the same type of relationship with her husband’s younger brother (babamunini).





In the Marange incident, Andrew Tsanangura is now seeking a protection order against his brother’s wife, Rosemary Gwenure. Tsanangura is accusing Gwenure of unprovoked attack after she pulled and twisted his manhood.





Andrew retaliated, albeit in self- defence, by assaulting Gwenure. This angered Gwenure’s husband, Sylvester, who has been allegedly giving Tsanagura a torrid time, with the help of Casnos and John.





Sylvester, Casnos, John and Tsanangura are brothers. Tsanangura therefore also wants the protection order to be extended to his three brothers.





The warring family members recently appeared before Mutare Civil Court magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture.





Ms Kuture granted the protection order in Tsanangura’s favour.





“Had I not defended myself by assaulting her to let me loose, I would be history (dead) by now. Your Worship, I endured several days of excruciating pain as a result of her unprovoked attack. I was bedridden for days after the defendant pulled and twisted my manhood.





“I assaulted her in self-defence and that angered her husband and my other brothers. I have not known peace since then. They are besieging my homestead, threatening to seize all my cattle to compensate Rosemary’s parents.





“My crime is that I acted in self-defence so that she could set me loose. My brothers have ganged up against me,” Tsanangura told the court.





He added that it is unsettling that his brothers are turning a blind eye on Gwenure’s unprovoked misdemeanours.





“Even if they argue that she was playing chiramu with me, does chiramu go that far? She shouldn’t hide behind chiramu after pulling and twisting my private parts so aggressively. That was cruel. Besides, I have never interacted with her inappropriately,” added Tsanagura.





The young man’s worst fear is that he could have been rendered impotent by the vicious attack.





However, Gwenure hit back. Without a shred of remorse, she argued that Tsanangura should compensate her parents for assaulting her.





“We were playing chiramu when he started assaulting me. I reported the assault to my parents and they want Andrew’s family to compensate them. Andrew has no option, he just has to comply with their demands,” she insisted.





However, when pressed on whether she pulled Tsanangura’s manhood, Gwenure skirted the issue.





Sylvester said he besieged his brother’s homestead to compel him to compensate his in-laws for assaulting their daughter.





“Andrew assaulted my wife and I do not know why he did that.



