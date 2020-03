BYO MAYOR : PUT DIFFERENCES ASIDE FOR INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

BULAWAYO mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni yesterday called on the people of Matabeleland region to rise above political differences and come in their numbers for the main programme of the Independence Day celebrations held in the city for the first time since 1980.

Harare province has hosted the past 39 Independence Day celebrations and the Government last year, in line with its devolution thrust, resolved to decentralise the main programme of national events.

Bulawayo province was since been selected to host this year’s main Independence Day at the iconic Barbourfields Stadium.

In an interview yesterday, Clr Mguni lauded the Government for taking national events to other provinces in the country.