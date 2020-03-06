BOOZE SHORTAGE HITS MUTARE





Beer retailers in Mutare and surrounding areas have resorted to selling imported liqour brands from Mozambique as Delta Beverages is failing to supply adequate stocks.





This has resulted in the influx illicit brews which are being smuggled into the eastern border city through the porous border line.





A top official with Delta who requested anonymity said the leading beverage maker was facing a serious shortage of glass to bottle liqour.





The shortages has seen a sharp rise in the price of beer with a quart of brown bottles like Castle being sold at $40rtgs a unit.





Bar owners said they are now selling the smuggled imports to stay in business.





“We have rentals to pay and we cant just sit with empty chillers. These foreign brands require foreign currency and so we are buying money at the black market to purchase them,” said Simba Muboni who operates a club in Dangamvura high-density suburbs.



